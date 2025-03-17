Hargreaves Faults Ndidi For Garnacho’s Goal

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Owen Hargreaves has blamed Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi for his poor reaction to Alejandro Garnacho’s goal in Leicester City’s loss to Man United.



Recall that the Red Devils defeated the Foxes 3-0 in Sunday’s Premier League game.



However, speaking on Premier League Productions, the former England international stated that Ndidi should have done better to stop Garnacho from getting first to the ball that led to the goal.



“He’s active. He tries to get on the ball here, tries a little trick but loses it. But when he finds a little pocket of space—look at Bruno—he checks his shoulder, he knows where he is,” Hargreaves analyzed, emphasizing Fernandes’ awareness.

Hargreaves turned his attention to Ndidi’s involvement in the goal, saying the Nigeria international could have reacted quicker.



“He just toepokes it straight to Alejandro Garnacho. Look at all the bodies they have back there, and Ndidi is probably right in front of him.



“All he’s going to do is go straight into him. One thing I would say to Garnacho is, credit to him—he hit it early.”







