2026 WCQ: Osimhen, Onyemaechi Arrive Super Eagles Camp

Victor Osimhen and Bruno Onyemaechi have arrived the Super Eagles camp in Kigali ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

The duo were met at the Kigali International Airport by head coach Eric Chelle and other backroom staff.





The Super Eagles are lodged at the prestigious Radisson Blu Hotel in Kigali.

Three players including Remo Stars goalkeeper Kayode Bankole are now in camp.

More players are expected to hit camp today as the team begin preparations for the crucial clash.

The Amavubi will host the Super Eagles in a matchday five encounter at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday.

By Adeboye Amosu



