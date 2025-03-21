2026 WCQ: Rwanda Coach Disappointed With Defeat To Super Eagles

Rwanda head coach Adel Amrouche has expressed disappointment with the Amavubi’s loss to the Super Eagles.

The East Africans lost 2-0 to the Super Eagles in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday five encounter at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali.





It was the Amavubi’s first-ever defeat to the Super Eagles at home.

Victor Osimhen scored both goals for the Super Eagles on the night.

“There are somethings we need to correct in this team. No problem, we lost and will regroup and go again in our next game,” Amrouche said during his interaction with the media after the game.

“I am very ashamed today. We can’t give such performance like this today in front of all these fans and the president.”

Rwanda dropped to third position on the table following the win.

They will face the crocodiles of Lesotho in their next game.

By Adeboye Amosu



