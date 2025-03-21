‘Good Performance’ — Chelle Hails Super Eagles Display In Win Over Rwanda

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle heaped plaudits on his players following their away win over the Amavubi of Rwanda.

Eric Chelle’s side recorded a 2-0 victory over their hosts at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday night.





Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen scored both goals for the three-time African champions.

It was the Super Eagles first win in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series.

The West Africans moved to fourth position in Group C following the comfortable victory.

“It was a difficult game, Rwanda has a great team. I am proud of my players performance. We work a lot within the few days,” Chelle said after the game.

”We had just two full training sessions. We keep the ball in the second half, good performance from my guys (players).”

Chelle also spoke about his team’s tactics for the game and demanded improvement from the players.

“It is my joy to set up the system, we tried two different systems in the team. We need to improve, it is the first game and we are going back to work for the second game,” the Malian added.

The 47-year-old also spoke about the importance of team work in his team.

“Every player in the team can play, we need to work together and achieve the goal of qualifying for the World Cup. We have great players. Today, the team was good, my job is to make the decisions, decide on the system and personality.”

By Adeboye Amosu



