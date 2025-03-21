2026 WCQ: How Super Eagles Rated In Impressive Win Over Rwanda

The Super Eagles defeated Rwanda 2-0 in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday five encounter at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday night. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the game.

Stanley Nwabali 6/10





Largely untested for majority of the game. His ball distribution was impressive in the encounter.

Bright Osayi-Samuel 7/10

A solid display from the Fenerbahce defender. He was replaced in the second half after sustaining an injury.

William Troost-Ekong 7/10

Led the defence with dexterity. The experienced centre-back put up a superb display in the game.

Calvin Bassey 7/10

Formed a solid partnership with William Troost-Ekong at the heart of the defensive. A solid display from the Fulham defender.

Ola Aina 7/10

Moved to left-back by the new gaffer. Showed his versatility with a good display. He was replaced by Bruno Onyemaechi in the 67th minute.

Wilfred Ndidi 7/10

Showed his experience in the middle of the park. He protected the defence and also supported the attack.

Alex Iwobi 61/0

An above average showing from the versatile midfielder. He didn’t offer much in attack.

Moses Simon 61/0

The Nantes winger started the game brightly but fizzled out afterwards. He was denied by Rwanda goalkeeper Fabrize Ntwari in the first half.

Samuel Chukwueze 51/0

He contributed little in the game. The AC Milan star was replaced by Raphael Onyedika in the 67th minute.

Moses Simon 7/10

Set up Victor Osimhen for the opening game. A good performance from the Atalanta winger.

Victor Osimhen 9/10

Grabbed a brace in the game. He was a thorn in the flesh of Rwanda defenders.

Substitutes

Bruno Onyemaechi 4/10

The Olympiacos defender took the place of Ola Aina on 67 minutes. Kept the opposition at bay following his introduction.

Raphael Onyedika 4/10

Combined well with Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi after replacing Samuel Chukwueze.

Tolu Arokodare 4/10

An impressive cameo from the Club Brugge forward.

Alhassan Yusuf 4/10

Slotted well into the right -back position after replacing the injured Bright Osayi-Samuel.



