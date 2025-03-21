2026 WCQ: How Super Eagles Rated In Impressive Win Over Rwanda

The Super Eagles defeated Rwanda 2-0 in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday five encounter at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday night. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the game.
Stanley Nwabali 6/10
Largely untested for majority of the game. His ball distribution was impressive in the encounter.
Bright Osayi-Samuel 7/10
A solid display from the Fenerbahce defender. He was replaced in the second half after sustaining an injury.
William Troost-Ekong 7/10
Led the defence with dexterity. The experienced centre-back put up a superb display in the game.
Calvin Bassey 7/10
Formed a solid partnership with William Troost-Ekong at the heart of the defensive. A solid display from the Fulham defender.
Ola Aina 7/10
Moved to left-back by the new gaffer. Showed his versatility with a good display. He was replaced by Bruno Onyemaechi in the 67th minute.
Wilfred Ndidi 7/10
Showed his experience in the middle of the park. He protected the defence and also supported the attack.
Alex Iwobi 61/0
An above average showing from the versatile midfielder. He didn’t offer much in attack.
Samuel Chukwueze 51/0
He contributed little in the game. The AC Milan star was replaced by Raphael Onyedika in the 67th minute.
Moses Simon 7/10
Set up Victor Osimhen for the opening game. A good performance from the Atalanta winger.
Victor Osimhen 9/10
Grabbed a brace in the game. He was a thorn in the flesh of Rwanda defenders.
Substitutes
Bruno Onyemaechi 4/10
The Olympiacos defender took the place of Ola Aina on 67 minutes. Kept the opposition at bay following his introduction.
Raphael Onyedika 4/10
Combined well with Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi after replacing Samuel Chukwueze.
Tolu Arokodare 4/10
An impressive cameo from the Club Brugge forward.
Alhassan Yusuf 4/10
Slotted well into the right -back position after replacing the injured Bright Osayi-Samuel.
An improved performance lets do it again on Tuesday hopefully south Africa and benin will cancel out each other
Eric chelle for me made a good impression witn the way the Eagles played. For a long time . Tney haven’t played that way?
For a very long time the Eagles haven’t asserted their self in a game that way
Hahahaha. I just finished seeing the highlights of the SA Vs Lesotho game. Lesotho, are no doubt, playing out a script. They were in sixes and sevens. It was like they had no training and were woken up from sleep to go straight to the stadium. They threw that match.
The same Lesotho that looked organized when they came to Nigeria now made SA’s average players look like 6 Messis and 5 Ronaldos on the field.
Anyway, it’s a good thing, though, as it gives those SA players a false sense of quality, which will be their undoing against Benin on Tuesday.