2026 WCQ: Osimhen Is A Top Striker –Akanni

Former Nigerian international Waidi Akanni has described Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as a top striker.



He made this known after the Galatasaray star scored a brace in Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Rwanda in Friday’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Kigali.



Recall that Osimhen grabbed the opening goal in the 11th minute before grabbing his brace at the tail end of the first half.

Reacting to Osimhen’s performance, Akanni, who was a guest at AfroSports, lauded the Nigerian striker’s fighting spirit and hunger for goals.





He also praised the team for playing to Eric Chelle’s instruction against Rwanda.



“Osimhen is a top striker with the goals he scored against Rwanda. He’s a complete striker and I am delighted with his performance.



“The players have been playing to instruction. They are not just rushing forward without making any meaningful attack. The Super Eagles had to compose themselves whenever they were not with the ball.”



