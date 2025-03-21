Osimhen Beats Odegbami’s Record, Moves Second Behind Yekini’s In Nigeria’s All-Time Top Scorers

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen netted a brace to overtake Segun Odegbami’s record in Nigeria’s all-time top scorers as the senior national team defeated Rwanda 2-0 in today’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Kigali.
The Nigerian international grabbed his 24th goal for Nigeria in the 11th minute when he converted Ademola Lookman’s well delivered freekick.
The goal means the Galatasaray star has surpassed Odegbami’s 23 goals for the senior national team.
Osimhen grabbed his brace at the tail end of the first half to give the Super Eagles a comfortable victory in Kigali.
With the goals, Osimhen has surpassed Odegbami’s record and moved to the second spot with 25 goals in Nigeria’s chart, and he is now chasing the late Rashidi Yekini’s record of 37 goals.
Nigeria’s all-time scorers [Top 10]
Rashidi Yekini – 37 Goals
Victor Osimhen – 24 Goals
Segun Odegbami – 23 Goals
Yakubu Aiyegbeni – 21 Goals
Ikechukwu Uche – 19 Goals
Obafemi Martins – 18 Goals
Sunday Oyarekhu – 17 Goals
Samson Siasia – 16 Goals
Odion Jude Ighalo – 16 Goals
Ahmed Musa – 16 Goals
