    Nigeria National Teams

    Osimhen Beats Odegbami’s Record, Moves Second Behind Yekini’s In Nigeria’s All-Time Top Scorers

    Austin Akhilomen

    Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen netted a brace to overtake Segun Odegbami’s record in Nigeria’s all-time top scorers as the senior national team defeated Rwanda 2-0 in today’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Kigali.

    The Nigerian international grabbed his 24th goal for Nigeria in the 11th minute when he converted Ademola Lookman’s well delivered freekick.

    The goal means the Galatasaray star has surpassed Odegbami’s 23 goals for the senior national team.

    Osimhen grabbed his brace at the tail end of the first half to give the Super Eagles a comfortable victory in Kigali.

    With the goals, Osimhen has surpassed Odegbami’s record and moved to the second spot with 25 goals in Nigeria’s chart, and he is now chasing the late Rashidi Yekini’s record of 37 goals.


    Nigeria’s all-time scorers [Top 10]
    Rashidi Yekini – 37 Goals

    Victor Osimhen – 24 Goals

    Segun Odegbami – 23 Goals

    Yakubu Aiyegbeni – 21 Goals

    Ikechukwu Uche – 19 Goals

    Obafemi Martins – 18 Goals

    Sunday Oyarekhu – 17 Goals

    Samson Siasia – 16 Goals

    Odion Jude Ighalo – 16 Goals

    Ahmed Musa – 16 Goals



    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

