2026 WCQ: Rwanda, South Africa Must Win For Super Eagles --Amoo

Former Shooting Stars coach Fatai Amoo has reiterated that the Super Eagles must beat Rwanda and South Africa to brighten their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.



Recall that the three-time AFCON champions will face Rwanda on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, before battling the Bafana Bafana on Tuesday.



In Group C’s race for the sole automatic qualification spot, the Super Eagles sit fourth on seven points, six adrift of leaders South Africa, while the visitors are second on eight alongside Benin.



Speaking with Completesports.com, Amoo, who is optimistic of Nigeria’s victory against Rwanda, advised the team to treat the South Africa clash like a cup final.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: Gabon’s Atcho To Take Charge Of Bafana Bafana Vs Super Eagles



“The Super Eagles are aware of the importance of the two games they will be playing against Rwanda and South Africa. These are games they must win to brighten their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.



“Regardless of Rwanda’s game plan on Saturday, the Super Eagles must just focus on winning and picking the maximum points. Then the game against South Africa will be approached like a cup final.



“The Super Eagles must be at the World Cup, and I am optimistic they will achieve it at the end of the qualifiers.”



