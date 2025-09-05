2026 WCQ: Rwanda, South Africa Must Win For Super Eagles --Amoo

Former Shooting Stars coach Fatai Amoo has reiterated that the Super Eagles must beat Rwanda and South Africa to brighten their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.
Recall that the three-time AFCON champions will face Rwanda on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, before battling the Bafana Bafana on Tuesday.
In Group C’s race for the sole automatic qualification spot, the Super Eagles sit fourth on seven points, six adrift of leaders South Africa, while the visitors are second on eight alongside Benin.
Speaking with Completesports.com, Amoo, who is optimistic of Nigeria’s victory against Rwanda, advised the team to treat the South Africa clash like a cup final.
“The Super Eagles are aware of the importance of the two games they will be playing against Rwanda and South Africa. These are games they must win to brighten their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.
“Regardless of Rwanda’s game plan on Saturday, the Super Eagles must just focus on winning and picking the maximum points. Then the game against South Africa will be approached like a cup final.
“The Super Eagles must be at the World Cup, and I am optimistic they will achieve it at the end of the qualifiers.”
That ship has already sailed, Coach Amoo.
Haven’t we been hearing this “must win “ mantra for the longest time? The players talk tough on social media, only to lay a big fat ugly egg on the field of play.
And if we are honest with ourselves, the players based on their performance and results, do not deserve to be at the World Cup.
And it is a crying shame that a country that claims to be a powerhouse in African football will fail to qualify for back to back World Cups.
A watered-down World Cup field, at that.
Super Eagles of Nigeria.
What is so super about this impending catastrophe?
South Africa winning 3-0 already against Lesotho shows they’re determined to go the world Cup.
I even doubt we would win in South Africa. The gap margin is too much and the team is getting better.
Apparently,they have garnered 16 points in their last 4 games and we 5 in the same number of games.
I see them winning their last two games and qualifying for the world Cup.
Their players aren’t prone to injuries so having a full compliment of their best players played a part coupled with being managed by a world class coach.
Meanwhile,our major problem started with the Nff president who is so tight with money,this means we have to rely upon less qualified coaches coupled with injuries to key players all this factors led to poor results against side our under20 should be kicking their ass.
I doubt we’ll qualify,we didn’t play like a team hungry for world cup participation.
Our defenders are poor,midfielders can’t shoot to save a life.
I don’t think we even deserve to go to the world Cup.
Players like Onuachu,Awoniyi ,Boniface should be ostracised from the super eagles.
Should we fail to qualify Ekong should follow suit