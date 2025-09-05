2026 WCQ: Gabon’s Atcho To Take Charge Of Bafana Bafana Vs Super Eagles

Pierre Ghislain Atcho, a Gabonese has been appointed referee for next Tuesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday eight encounter between South Africa, and Nigeria.

The highly anticipated encounter will hold at Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein.

Atcho will be assisted by his compatriots; Boris Marlaise Ditsoga, Amos Abeigne Ndong and Cregue Fleury Moukagni ,who will serve as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2, and fourth official respectively.

Read Also:Match Preview: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers; Nigeria vs Rwanda, South Africa [Podcast]

Democratic Republic of Congo’s Olivier Safari Kabene will serve as the referee assessor, while Ugandan Mike Letti will be in the role of commissioner.

Chadian official Allaou Mahamat will be the referee for Saturday’s matchday seven encounter between Nigeria and Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, with his compatriots Bogollah Issa, Moussa Hafiz and Abdelkerim Ousmane in the roles of assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively.

Taher Abdelsalam Mahmoud from Egypt will serve as referee assessor while Bakary Jammeh from Gambia will be the commissioner.



