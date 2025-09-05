Bayern Munich Academy Star Chijioke Interested In Playing For Nigeria

Nigerian exciting youngster Michael Chima Chijioke, who was born in Munich, Germany, has expressed his desire to play for Nigerian at international level.

Over the years, Nigeria have had players born outside the country feature and also bring glory to the country.

Players born in countries like England, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Russia have had the opportunity to represent Nigeria at major tournaments.

Among those born in Germany and who went on to play for Nigeria are Leon Balogun, Maduka Okoye, Kevin Akpoguma and recently Felix Agu.

Now, one player who wish to emulate these stars and bring honour to Nigeria is Chijioke.

Chijioke joined Bayern Munich academy in 2021 and was loaned to Ingolstadt in July, 2025.

The 14-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder and also as a winger, possesses good dribbling skills and is a very a good passer of the ball.

In addition, Chijioke is a good goal scorer with a powerful and precise finish.

In a chat with Completesports.com, the talented youngster said it would be a dream come true to represent his country of origin.

“Yes, I’d be honored to represent Nigeria! Playing for one’s country is a dream come true,” Chijioke said. “Nigeria has a rich football history, and I’d love to contribute to its success and bring pride to the nation.”

Despite not based in Nigeria, Chijioke said he is an ardent follower of the country’s national team.

“Yes, I do! Nigerian football has produced incredible talents like Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, and Victor Osimhen. Their skills, achievements, and contributions to the sport inspire me.”



He named legendary Super Eagles captain Austin Okocha as his role model.

“I love Okocha’s creativity and skill on the field. He’s an entertainer who can beat defenders with ease and score incredible goals. His passion for football and ability to inspire others make him a role model for aspiring footballers.”

Aside Okocha, Chijioke named Brazil and Barcelona great Ronaldinho as another player he like.

“I’m a big fan of Ronaldinho. His flair, creativity, and joy for the game are infectious. Ronaldinho’s skills on the field, combined with his humility and kindness off the field, make him an admirable figure in football.



On what made him decide to go into football:”I’ve always been passionate about football. Growing up, I played with friends in the park, and my parents encouraged me to join local clubs. As I developed my skills, I realized football wasn’t just a hobby but a potential career path. Dedication, hard work, and perseverance have driven me to pursue my dreams in this beautiful game.”

Speaking about his experience at Bayern Munich academy before his loan move, he described it as incredible.

“Playing for Bayern Munich was an incredible experience. The club’s rich history, passionate fans, and high level of competition pushed me to grow as a player. Training with talented teammates and competing against top opponents was a dream come true.”



He also spoke about how he is faring in his loan move to Ingolstadt.

“Joining Ingolstadt has been a great opportunity. The team’s togetherness and coaching staff’s expertise have helped me develop my skills further. I’m enjoying the challenge and contributing to the team’s success.”

And speaking about which club he would love to play for in the future:”I’d love to play for Real Madrid one day. The club’s style of play, rich history, and commitment to developing talented players align with my aspirations.”

By James Agberebi



