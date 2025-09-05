Shema : Amavubi In Uyo To Beat Super Eagles

President of the Rwanda of Football Association, FERWAFA, Fabrice Shema has said the Amavubi can’t afford to lose against Nigeria in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying tie, reports Completesports.com.

Adel Amrouche’s side dropped to second position in Group C after losing 2-0 to Nigeria in a matchday five encounter at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali in March.

The Amavubi remain level on eight points with Benin Republic, while the Super Eagles sit in fourth position with seven points.

Bafana Bafana of South Africa occupy top spot in the group with 13 points.

Rwanda will be up against Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday.

Shema addressed the players, and their officials ahead of the crucial tie on Friday.

Shema charged them to secure maximum points in the encounter.

“What I asked the players is that losing is not an option,” Shema declared.

Ngoga further promised the players that they will soon receive all outstanding bonuses, and allowances.

He also said they will receive additional incentives if they beat the Super Eagles.

By Adeboye Amosu in Uyo



