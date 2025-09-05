‘We Just Have To Win– Simon Declares Ahead Super Eagles Vs Amavubi

Moses Simon has declared that the Super Eagles must strive to beat the Amavubi of Rwanda in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday seven encounter, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles will host Adel Amrouche’s side in a matchday seven encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday.

The three-time African champions have recorded just one win from six games in the qualifiers.

Eric Chelle’s side trailed group leaders Bafana Bafana of South Africa by six points.

Simon’s Rallying Call

“We just have to win, there are no excuses. It doesn’t matter who scores, we don’t care, we just want to win,” Simon told ESPN.

“If you know anything you can do to make us win, do it. If you feel you’re better than who the coach wants to put, it is easy – speak with the coach. If you feel that if you go into the pitch, you will score five goals, it is easy, just say it.

“Everyone can stand up for you, we can speak with the coach that you have to play because now there is no time for excuses. We just need to give everything that we can. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t happen, let us know, ‘Yes, we gave our best.”

By Adeboye Amosu



