2026 WCQ: South Africa’s Possible Points Deduction Will Be Resolved In Coming Days –Broos

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has broken silence on the possible points deduction of his team after fielding Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho in a 2026 World Cup qualifier last week.



The 28-year-old was serving a one-match suspension following his second yellow card against Zimbabwe last year but featured in South Africa’s 2-0 victory over Lesotho.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers rulebook subsection 9 states that a player who receives two yellow cards in separate matches must serve a one-match suspension.

If the standard six-game suspension rule applies to the 10-game qualification format, South Africa could face a three-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player.



Recall that South Africa currently tops Group C with 13 points, followed by Benin with eight, Rwanda with eight, and Nigeria in fourth place with seven points.



However, reacting to the development, Broos told The South African that he’s not worried and that the issue will be resolved in the coming days.



