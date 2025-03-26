South Africa Likely To Lose Points For Fielding Ineligible Player –FIFA Rules Expert

The rules might stipulate Lesotho should have lodged a protest over Bafana Bafana fielding suspended Teboho Mokoena against them within 24 hours, but South Africa still seem likely to have points deducted, an expert said.

According to Times Live, the expert on Fifa rules and disciplinary committee (DC) procedures, who did not want to be named, said the global body is likely to enforce its rules, including the possibility of a points deduction, given Bafana fielded an ineligible player.





The South Africans played with Mokoena in their line-up as they beat Lesotho 2-0 in their 2026 World Cup qualifier in Polokwane on Friday.

Initial indications were the South African Football Association was hopeful Bafana would not be sanctioned as Lesotho missed a one-day deadline to lodge a protest as per Fifa rules.

The expert said dismissing a case because of the deadline is the norm for a Fifa DC, but there are exceptions.

“Usually the DC adheres to that [24-hour] time limit and would dismiss the matter if it wasn’t adhered to unless there is fraud or forgery or something to that effect involved,” they said.

The expert, though, said if it was brought to Fifa’s intention in writing that an ineligible player was fielded, even after the deadline for a protest, there was a strong chance the global body would initiate a DC on its own accord.

The Lesotho FA has confirmed is has sent a query in writing to Fifa over the Mokoena matter.

Asked if Fifa can bring a charge in that case, the expert replied: “Yes, definitely. If it comes to their knowledge anybody has gone against the rules with regards to forgery or something where [rules are broken, Fifa can act].

“The normal situation is the club or country and player know the situation that the player is eligible to play.

“If they know a player is not eligible to play the duty is on them to disclose that. If they fail to disclose it, then you’re not playing technically to the rules.

“But there must be something in writing. So let’s assume Lesotho lodged a protest having found out [about the transgression] more than 24 hours later. They can write to Fifa and say, ‘Yes, the rules say 24 hours but we weren’t aware at the time that the player was ineligible, this information only came to our knowledge [for example] 48 hours later.’

“It’s not up to the clubs or countries to go and check every single [opposition] player to say they are eligible or not. It’s up to the country to ensure the players they field are eligible.

“If you’re saying the player was not eligible then Lesotho have a case.”

Bafana (13 points) crucially, given the situation with the administrative bungle, extended their lead to a five points gap in group C with their impressive 2-0 win against Benin in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Tuesday. Mokoena was not fielded in that match.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos will be cursing the debacle of the bungled suspension.

Nigeria being held to a 1-1 draw at home against Lesotho and with second-placed Rwanda getting the same result at home against Lesotho left the South Africans sitting pretty after Tuesday’s results.

However, three points deducted — the most likely sanction — would leave Bafana with a harder path to the first 48-team World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US next year, though they would effectively still have a two-point lead.

There might also be the uncertainty factor, given that the Fifa DC might take time to take the case on and come to a conclusion.

There are four matches left to play in the African qualifiers in two rounds of two in September and October.

Behind Bafana in group C, Rwanda and Benin have eight points, Nigeria seven, Lesotho six and Zimbabwe four.

The top teams from nine African groups qualify for the World Cup, with the four best runners-up going into a playoff for the chance at one more place via an intercontinental playoff.



