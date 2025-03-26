NPFL: Rivers United Stumble In Title Race, Abia Warriors Extend Unbeaten Run

Rivers United fell to a 1-0 defeat against Bayelsa United in their Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 31 encounter at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa on Wednesday.

Bayelsa United got their goal through Kehinde Lawal in the 13th minute.





The defeat put a dent on Rivers United’s chances of winning the title.

Finidi George’s side, who occupy second position on the table are still five points adrift leaders Remo Stars.

In Umuahia, Abia Warriors boosted their chances of securing a continental ticket following a 2-0 win over Lobi Stars.

Sunday Megwo and Anthony Ijoma scored both goals for the hosts.

Kwara United recorded a 1-0 win over Nasarawa United with Lawal Abayomi scoring the decisive goal in the 64th minute.

Former champions Heartland were held to a 0-0 draw by Sunshine Stars at the Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu Ode.

Emmanuel Amuneke’s side are now winless in their last seven league outings.

Kano Pillars and Bendel Insurance battled to a goalless draw at the Sani Abacha Stadium.



By Adeboye Amosu



