Sadiq Wins LaLiga’s March Goal Of The Month

Umar Sadiq’s backheel strike against Osasuna has been named LaLiga Goal of the Month for March.

The forward pulled an incredible finish with his back to goal that helped Valencia secure a 3-3 draw at El Sadar .





Valencia trailed 3-2 two minutes from time, Sergi Canos crossed the ball into the box, Sadiq rose with his back to the goal and connected with a back

heel shot that beat Osasuna goalkeeper.

It’s the first time Sadiq will be winning the LaLiga Goal of the Month award.

The Nigeria international beat two other incredible goals in the final vote: Diego García’s overhead kick for CD Leganés against Getafe CF and Andrei Rațiu’s long-range shot for Rayo Vallecano against Sevilla.

Real Betis’ Romain Perraud won the individual accolade in February.

The 28-year-old has scored four times in eight league outings for Carlos Corberán’s side.

He linked up with Los Che from Real Sociedad on loan in January.

By Adeboye Amosu



