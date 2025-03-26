NPFL: Peters Boosts Enyimba Squad Ahead of Crunch Remo Stars Clash

Enyimba centre-back Afolayan Peters will be available for selection when the People’s Elephant face league leaders Remo Stars in Ikenne on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Peters, who joined the nine-time NPFL champions from Oriental rivals Heartland during the January transfer window, returns to Enyimba’s matchday squad after serving a mandatory one-match suspension following his red-card expulsion in the Matchday 27 showdown against Niger Tornadoes.





With the 2024/2025 NPFL season entering its concluding stage, Peters is fired up to help Enyimba push for a top-three finish, which would secure them a continental football spot next season.

Enyimba recently dropped points at home against Bayelsa United in Aba, but the former Heartland FC captain believes they can still close the gap on the league leaders.

“Our game against Remo Stars on Thursday is very crucial,” said the rock-solid defender. “We are going to give it our best to ensure we secure all three points.”

Remo Stars remain unbeaten at home this season, but Peters understands the intensity of the title race and stresses the importance of unity, discipline, and executing tactical instructions.

“If we work collectively and play to instructions, we can achieve our aim, no doubt about that,” he stated.

Reflecting on their 1-1 draw against Bayelsa United on Matchday 30, Peters admitted it was not the result they wanted but insisted the team had corrected their mistakes and shifted focus to the Remo Stars clash.

“Every game is an opportunity to get closer to our aim. The draw against Bayelsa United wasn’t what we wanted, but we’ve corrected our mistakes and are working hard to get a positive result in Ikenne,” he said.

The Ajegunle, Lagos-born defender has built a career on resilience and ambition. He remains confident that Enyimba can reclaim their spot on the continental stage if they maintain their winning momentum in the remaining fixtures.

“If we keep winning, we will get back to the continent because the gap is not too much. Let’s just keep winning,” he added.

Both sides have met 13 times since 2016, with four wins apiece and five matches ending in draws.

Remo Stars currently lead the table with 57 points, while Enyimba sit eighth with 43 points.

By Sab Osuji



