2026 WCQ: Super Eagles 39-Man List Too Much –Udeze

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has questioned the Super Eagles 39-man provisional list ahead of this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

On Tuesday, new head coach Eric Chelle unveiled his first list as the Eagles look to get their qualifying campaign back on track.





However, eyebrows were raised over the large number of players invited for the double header billed for March 21st and 25th.

Reacting to the provisional list, Udeze said on Brila FM:”There are better ways to go about it but 39 is too much, this is not the time to know everybody.

“I don’t know why some players made the list, during my time in the Super Eagles i never saw this kind of invitation. This is not the time to gamble or to experiment.”



