Payne: Everton Ready For Arsenal Showdown

Everton midfielder Toni Payne is looking forward to the English Women’s Soccer League clash with Arsenal.

The Toffees will host Arsenal at the Walton Hall Park on Friday night.





Brian Sorensen’s side will be looking to build on their impressive 2-0 win at Aston Villa when they entertain the Gunners.

Payne said they are upbeat on getting a positive result following the team’s recent display against Chelsea.

“It definitely feels good. You know, it’s my first time in the league and the WSL. I definitely knew it was going to be a struggle in the beginning, but I think I’m finally catching my stride here,” the Nigeria international told the club’s official website.

“I’m happy. I’m excited to face Arsenal [on Friday]. You know, they’re a great team. They’ve got amazing players, but I think we’re getting our confidence here and there, especially with the performance we put up against Chelsea.

“I think we can only go up, and I just hope that we’re ready for it, and, hopefully, get something out of it,”

By Adeboye Amosu



