2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Beatable In Uyo –Zimbabwe Head Coach

Warriors of Zimbabwe head coach Michael Nees believes Nigeria’s Super Eagles are beatable in Uyo.

The Super Eagles will host Zimbabwe on matchday 6 in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.





When both teams clashed on matchday 2 in Kigali in November 2023, the game ended 1-1 with Kelechi Iheanacho drawing the Eagles level.

After four rounds of fixtures played the AFCON 2023 runners-up are fifth on three points while Zimbabwe are bottom on two points.

Also, the Eagles have drawn two of their home games in the campaign (1-1 vs Lesotho, 1-1 vs South Africa).

Looking ahead of this month’s clash Nees is confident his side can add to the Eagles’ poor home form.

“Everybody knows Nigeria are better than their current position and our positions are similar,” the 57-year-old German said on Brila FM.

“For Nigeria to turn things around they have to perform but I believe they are beatable in Uyo.”

The Eagles are unbeaten against Zimbabwe in their last seven clashes, recording four wins and three draws.

Also, the first and only time the Eagles lost to Zimbabwe was in 1981, which was a 2-0 defeat in a friendly game.



