NPFL: Rivers United Won’t Give Up On Title Chase — Finidi

Rivers United head coach, Finidi George says his side won’t give up on their fight to win the title.

The Port Harcourt club currently occupy second position on the table with 43 points, 11 points adrift leaders Remo Stars.





With 11 games remaining before the end of the campaign, Finidi insisted that his team can still claim the top prize.



Read Also:Arsenal Can Go All The Way In Champions League — Thierry Henry

“We will fight. In this league, anything can happen. We had a bad run in two or three games, which held us back. But we will fight till the end. Nothing is easy at this point. Nobody knows what is going to happen,” Finidi said.

“We see Remo up there, but they might lose a game and that might affect them. That was what happened to us. We lost a game and we started struggling, but I think we are getting back into our form, which is good for us toward the end of the league.

“Remo are doing so well, but a lot can happen in 11 games. So, we will be focused on each game as it comes. We are not looking at Remo.”

Rivers United will host Niger Tornadoes in their next game on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



