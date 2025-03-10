2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Boost As Okoye features, Dele-Bashiru Benched In Lazio’s Home Draw Vs Udinese

Maduka Okoye was back in action and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru made the bench as Lazio and Udinese played a 1-1 draw in Monday night’s Serie A encounter.

While Okoye reclaimed his number one position for Udinese, Dele-Bashiru was an unused substitute for Lazio.





Okoye had been sidelined since December 2024 after Injurying his wrist and had to undergo surgery.

For Dele-Bashiru, he suffered an ankle injury and was out of action since February.

After being passed fit both players were included in their respective club’s matchday squads for Monday’s encounter.

Udinese opened the scoring in the 22nd minute through Florian Thauvin before Alessio Romagnoli equalised for Lazio on 32 minutes.

It is now five straight games without defeat for Udinese (three wins, two draws), while Lazio took their unbeaten steak to three games (two wins, one draw).

The draw means Lazio are in fifth place on 51 points and Udinese are 10th on 40 points in the league table.

The return of Dele-Bashiru and Okoye will be a welcome development for the Super Eagles coaching crew ahead of this month’s Group C 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Both players made the 39-man provisional squad released for the double header encounters.

The Eagles are in fifth place in the group, four points behind leaders Rwanda.



