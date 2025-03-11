‘it Was Difficult’ — Okoye Reflects On Return To Action After Injury Layoff

Maduka Okoye has expressed his delight at returning to competitive football after a lengthy injury layoff, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international went under the knife for a wrist injury last December.





The shot stopper’s last appearance for Udinese was against Genoa on December 1.

Okoye made his comeback in the Zebra’s 1-1 away draw against Lazio on Monday night.

The 25-year-old also praised his teammates for their impressive performance in the game.

“I’m very happy, both for me and for the team. We’re all happy and we want to continue like this,” he told the club’s official website.

” It was difficult to be out, but now I find a team that has grown in these months. Padelli, like the whole team, helped me a lot, I’m grateful for that. He’s a great goalkeeper and a great person”.

Okoye has made 15 league appearances for Kosta Runjaic’s side this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



