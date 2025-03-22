2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Fans Demand Midfield Reinforcement After Rwanda Win

Following Nigeria’s 2-0 away victory over Rwanda in the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers, a poll conducted by Complete Sports on X (formerly Twitter) has revealed that Super Eagles fans overwhelmingly believe the team’s midfield needs the most improvement.

The poll asked: “After watching Nigeria vs Rwanda, what position should the Super Eagles improve on?” The results as of the time of this report were as follows:





Midfield – 81%

Defence – 14%

Attack – 5%

Goalkeeping – 0%

Read Also:2026 WCQ: Osimhen brace helps Super Eagles beat Rwanda, Get Qualifying Campaign Back On Track

The outcome sends a clear message to Super Eagles head coach Eric Sekou Chelle that the midfield requires urgent attention ahead of the team’s subsequent qualifiers.

Despite securing their first win of the campaign with a brace from Victor Osimhen, Nigeria’s midfield struggled to dictate play consistently, with Rwanda creating dangerous moments, particularly in the second half.

Osimhen’s double in Kigali ensured Nigeria moved up to fourth place in Group C with six points, trailing leaders South Africa by four points. With Benin Republic and Rwanda sitting in second and third place, respectively, Chelle’s men will need to build momentum as they prepare to face Zimbabwe in Uyo on Tuesday, March 25.

While the Super Eagles’ attack was clinical and the defence relatively solid, the overwhelming vote for midfield improvement suggests that fans are concerned about ball control, creativity, and transitions between defence and attack. Chelle will now have a crucial decision to make in strengthening the midfield to boost Nigeria’s qualification hopes.



