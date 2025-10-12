2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Finally Arrive Uyo After Emergency Landing In Angola

Players and officials of the Super Eagles have finally arrived Uyo, after an emergency landing in Luanda, Angola due to a crack on their chartered ValueJet Airline aircraft windscreen, Completesports.com reports.

Media officer of the Super Eagles Promise Efoghe confirmed the arrival of the players and officials.

According to Efoghe, the team touched down at the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo at 8.05am Sunday morning.

The Super Eagles’ arrival in Uyo was delayed by a cracked windscreen on the chartered ValueJet Airline aircraft that was conveying the team from Polokwane, South Africa.

The aircraft had made an initial stop in Luanda to refuel before continuing it journey to Uyo.

It however suffered a cracked windscreen mid-air after take-off, and the pilot guided the airplane safely back to the airport in Luanda.

Also Read: 2026 WCQ: Why We Gave Our All Against South Africa –Zimbabwe Head Coach, Nees

The Super Eagles were initially expected to arrive Uyo on Saturday ahead of their Group C, 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cheetahs of Benin Republic billed for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Tuesday, October 14.

Cheetahs Already In Uyo For Super Eagles Clash

Meanwhile, Benin Republic are already in Uyo for Tuesday’s crucial matchday 10 encounter after flying into Uyo on Saturday.

The Cheetahs, who are on 17 points, top Group C and need to avoid defeat against third placed Super Eagles (14 points) to qualify for next year’s FIFA World Cup.

Super Eagles Keep Qualification Hopes Alive With Lesotho Win

The Super Eagles kept their qualifying campaign alive thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 win against Lesotho on Friday.

A win by two goals against Benin and South Africa’s failure to beat Rwanda will earn the Super Eagles the sole ticket to the World Cup.

In the reverse contest on matchday 4, Benin came from a goal down to beat the Eagles 2-1 in Abidjan.

James Agberebi



