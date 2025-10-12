Coast ‘Fairly Clear’ For Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup Qualification – Agbim

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Chigozie Agbim, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the coast is now “fairly clear” for Nigeria’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, which will be jointly hosted by Mexico, the United States of America, and Canada.

Agbim Backs Super Eagles To Go All Out In Uyo

Agbim, 40, spoke in the wake of the Super Eagles’ 2-1 victory against Lesotho in Sunday’s crucial matchday nine fixture in Polokwane, South Africa, and South Africa’s goalless draw with Zimbabwe on the same day.

The former Rangers, Gombe United, and Warri Wolves goalkeeper—who made Stephen Keshi’s squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil after helping the Super Eagles B Team to a bronze medal at the 2014 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cape Town—said Friday night’s results in South Africa had given the Super Eagles renewed hope.

However, he cautioned that the team must “push hard” for a win in their final group fixture against Benin Republic in Uyo.

“For now, yes, it looks like the coast is fairly clearer for the Super Eagles,” began the one-time Court of Appeal FC, Abuja, shot-stopper.

“The win against Lesotho in Polokwane and South Africa’s draw against Zimbabwe have somehow thrown the group race open. It looks like the Super Eagles now have their destiny in their own hands, so they must give it one final push on Tuesday in Uyo when they face Benin Republic.”

‘Benin Clash Will Be Toughest Yet’ – Agbim Warns

Agbim warned that the Super Eagles’ final group match against the Squirrels of Benin Republic will be “extremely tough”, given what’s at stake for both teams.

“Who would have believed that South Africa would struggle to get a draw against Zimbabwe, even at home? That’s a clear pointer that this last game of the qualifiers will be tough, no matter who’s playing at home,” Agbim said.

“This is the last throw of the dice, and the Super Eagles should be prepared for the game of their lives. Benin Republic are very much in contention for the sole qualification ticket.

“They also have a former Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr, as their manager—someone who knows the Super Eagles players inside out. So, no matter how you look at it, the game will be very tough and the Eagles must win first before thinking about group leadership or the ‘best second-place’ permutations.

“I’m optimistic Nigeria have what it takes to win and make their seventh World Cup appearance a reality,” Agbim concluded.

How Super Eagles Can Still Qualify For The 2026 World Cup

To qualify directly for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Nigeria must defeat Benin Republic in their final Group C match in Uyo. A win would lift the Super Eagles to 17 points, level with Benin, meaning goal difference and head-to-head record would determine who tops the group.

Benin currently boast a +5 goal difference compared to Nigeria’s +3, so the Super Eagles must win by at least two clear goals—for example, 2–0, 3–1, or 4–2—to overturn that deficit and gain a superior head-to-head advantage, having lost 1–2 to Benin earlier in the campaign.

However, even a convincing victory may not be enough if South Africa defeat Rwanda in Johannesburg, which would take Bafana Bafana to 18 points and secure them the top spot. Therefore, Nigeria’s best-case scenario is a two-goal or better win over Benin Republic, combined with either a draw or Rwanda victory against South Africa.

There’s also a slim playoff route for second-placed teams. Nigeria could still qualify among the four best runners-up who will contest an African playoff for one intercontinental berth—provided they beat Benin Republic.

Additionally, the FIFA ruling on Eritrea’s withdrawal from the qualifiers could influence group calculations, as a uniform formula is expected to be applied across all nine African qualifying groups.

By Sab Osuji



