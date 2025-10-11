2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Clash Will Be Difficult — Rohr

Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr is anticipating a tough test against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Completesports.com reports.

The Cheetahs will face Nigeria in their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying game at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo next week.

Rohr’s side boosted their chances of qualifying for the global fiesta with a hard-earned 1-0 win over the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday night.

Tosin Aiyegun netted the winning goal for the Cheetahs 10 minutes from time.

Rohr Ready For Tough Super Eagles Test

Rohr admitted that the game against the Super Eagles will be a different challenge for his side.

“It was a very tactical match. A difficult match with very little football. But since it was so important, you can’t come here to put on a show,” he told reporters after the game against Rwanda.

“We were here to get a result. Playing against Osimhen, Lookman, Simon, Iwobi. That’s another story. This result builds confidence.”

By Adeboye Amosu



