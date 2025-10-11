2026 WCQ: Troost-Ekong Reflects On Super Eagles’ Win Over Lesotho

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has reflected on the team’s hard-earned victory over the Crocodiles of Lesotho, reports Completesports.com.

Nigeria defeated their hosts 2-1 at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on Friday night.

Troost-Ekong scored Nigeria’s opening goal from the penalty spot on 55 minutes.

Substitute Jerome Adams Akor doubled the lead 10 minutes from time.

Troost-Ekong On Win Over Lesotho

Troost-Ekong also praised the Crocodiles for putting up a good fight in the game.

“I want to start by saying Lesotho played a great game. It was not easy to come here and win. I can understand their disappointment because they put up a good fight,” the defender told a press conference.

“The game was not easy. I think the coach explain it better , the pressure has been on us since March, may be since the start of the qualifiers.”

On Big Test Against Benin Republic

The Super Eagles will host neighbours Benin Republic in their last game in the qualifying series.

Troost-Ekong and his teammates will face the Cheetahs at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo next week Tuesday.

“We just have to focus on ourselves. We want to do better always. We have team of guys who want to do better. We have a winning mentality, we want to be at the World Cup,” added Troost-Ekong.

“The past nine months has not been easy. Now we have the opportunity with the game in Uyo against Benin Republic . We know we have to score a certain number of goals. We have to win the game convincingly.

”It is going to be a big test again and we will be ready. We have been working under pressure for a long time. This is the final for us, and we will work very hard to get there . Like the coach said I’m proud of the team, and we will keep believing until the end.”

By Adeboye Amosu



