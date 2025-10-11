2026 WCQ: Broos Banks On Eagles For Favour Vs Benin

South Africa coach Hugo Broos says he will be banking on the Super Eagles to overcome Benin for Bafana and qualify for the 2026 World Cup.



As it stands, the Republic of Benin is leading the table with 17 points after defeating Rwanda 1-0, while South Africa played a 0-0 draw with Zimbabwe. South Africa currently have 15 points, while the Super Eagles have 14 points and are in third position.



South Africa now have to rely on Nigeria to defeat Benin next Tuesday if they want to secure the top spot in the group.

Reacting after the game, Broos told Sport TV that he’s still optimistic South Africa will qualify for the 2026 World Cup.



“We have to play just like today and try to win the game. Then try to see what happens if everything is as it has to be.



“Maybe Benin lose in Nigeria or maybe with goal difference. I don’t have a good view on that at the moment.



“But we just have to go for the victory against Rwanda and then see what happens.”



