Agu Undergoes Successful Surgery

Nigeria international Felix Agu has undergone successful injury to correct a syndesmosis ligament injury.

Agu sustained an injury during Werder Bremen’s Bundesliga game against St. Pauli last week.

After further assessment, it was revealed to be a syndesmosis ligament injury, which is high ankle injury.

It is believed the injury will sideline him for a few months, which means that he will possibly not feature at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Werder Bremen shared a picture of Agu after he underwent successful surgery at the hospital.

Agu will now undergo rehabilitation at Werder Bremen in order to return to action as soon as possible.

The defender was included in the Super Eagles squad for their matchday 9 and 10 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic.

Following the injury, he had to be dropped from the squad.

By James Agberebi



