AS Roma Link With January Transfer Move For Super Eagles Star

Former Serie A striker Nicola Ventola feels Roma will ‘try to sign’ Atalanta star forward Ademola Lookman in January, Football Italia reports.

Ventola, a former Serie A striker for Inter, Atalanta and Bari, among others, believes Roma will try to sign Lookman come the winter transfer.

The Nigeria international pushed to join Inter in the summer transfer window, but Cristian Chivu’s side failed to match La Dea’s €50m asking price.

Lookman was frozen out of the team in August, but has recently made his first appearances with La Dea.

Given that Gian Piero Gasperini has not received the reinforcements he hoped for last summer, Ventola believes the Giallorossi will try to reunite Lookman with his former coach in the capital.

“I think they’ll try. Lookman can change the team,” he told Viva El Futbol podcast via Calciomercato.com.

“If you have Lookman on one side and Soulé on the other, then Dovbyk would not struggle that much. I think Gasperini isn’t happy with what he has. He’s working, but his objective is to improve the team with more suitable players for his playing style. This is not his team.”



Lookman was in action for the Super Eagles in Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier with Lesotho which ended 2-1 in favour of Eric Chelle’s side.

Second half goals from captain William Troost-Ekong and debutant Akor Adams helped the Nigerian team recorded their third win in Group C.

However, Lookman will not feature in the final match with Benin Republic in Uyo on Tuesday due to accumulation of cards.



