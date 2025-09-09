2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Players Are Average –Etim Esin

Former Nigeria international Etim Esin has described Super Eagles players as average following their disappointing 1-1 draw with South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

The Super Eagles faced the South Africans in a must-win Group C, matchday 8 fixture in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

The South Africans took the lead in the 25th following an own goal by skipper William Troost-Ekong.

But in the 44th minute Calvin Bassey equalised with a superb header which looked to have come off his left arm.

The draw means the Super Eagles, who are on 11 points, are still six points behind Bafana Bafana.

Reacting to the game, Esin expressed sadness that the Eagies are on the verge of missing out on another World Cup appearance.

“We have average players in the Super Eagles, the team lacks creativity, we have players who cannot confidently take on a player and beat the player one-on-one, nobody can make anything happen,” he told Completesports.com.

“It is a sad day for Nigerian football, it is unimaginable that we will miss another World Cup, it’s terrible.”

The Super Eagles will be back in the qualifiers in October for matchdays 9 and 10 when they will face Lesotho and Benin Republic.

By James Agberebi



