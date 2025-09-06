2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Win Against Rwanda Big Relief For Nigerians –Siasia

Former Nigeria international Samson Siasia has described the Super Eagles 1-0 win against Rwanda in Saturday’s Group C, 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier as a big relief for Nigerians.

The Super Eagles recorded their first home win in the qualifiers as Wolves new signing Tolu Arokodare got the only strike of the contest.

With the victory, the Super Eagles move up to third place on 10 points, six points behind group leaders South Africa and just one point adrift of second-placed Benin Republic.

Speaking as an analyst on Super Sports for the game, Siasia said:”First of all I want to say congratulations to the players, that was very good. It is not the possessions that you keep that will make you score goals, you can keep the ball as long as you want but if you don’t score you are not doing anything. That was what actually happened in the second half for the Rwandans, they kept the ball but nothing actually happened.

“I’m glad that Arokodare came in and scored that goal and I think it’s a relief for every Nigerian moving forward.”

Up next for the Super Eagles is a crucial encounter away to South Africa on Tuesday.

Siasia, who was part of the Super Eagles side that faced South Africa in the qualifiers for the 1994 World Cup, said the win against Rwanda would give the Super Eagles players confidence heading to Tuesday’s tie.

“Going to South Africa with this win gives you confidence and for the South Africans playing against Nigeria has never been easy for them too so they have to be very careful.

“So, we have to get our game plan ready, we have to know what to do to make sure we try to get a point, it’s not going to be easy winning that game but with what we’ve done today (Saturday), I think we have to progress from there, create more chances at goal, be smart at the back and not commit fouls because we are playing their home.

“It’s going to be very difficult but if we plan well moving forward we can take the ball, get some free kicks and fouls to get the Lookman’s and the rest to play the free kicks so that we can get the chance to score.

“Also, we can get Arokodare to play against South Africa so that he can hold the ball and bring other people to support him and create chances at goal.”



