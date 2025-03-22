2026 WCQ: ‘Super Eagles Won’t Drop Points Again—Not Even In South Africa’ —Ikhana

Kadiri Ikhana, a member of Nigeria’s senior national team that won the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations with a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria on 22 March 1980, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the Super Eagles will win all their remaining matches in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ikhana, who holds the distinction of being the first Nigerian coach to lead a team to a CAF Champions League title when he guided Enyimba to glory in 2003, insists that not even Group C leaders South Africa can stop the Super Eagles—even on home soil in the reverse fixture.





Speaking on Saturday afternoon following Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over Rwanda in Kigali on Friday night, the 2003 CAF Coach of the Year expressed his confidence in the team’s ability to dominate the qualifiers.

“Before the match in Kigali, I predicted that the Super Eagles would win 2-0. Maybe you didn’t hear it,” began Ikhana, who now runs a football academy in his hometown, Auchi, Edo State, after an illustrious playing and coaching career.

“But I want to tell you this: the Super Eagles will win all their remaining matches, whether at home or away,” he added emphatically.

When reminded that South Africa sit atop Group C with 10 points—four ahead of the Super Eagles—and will host Nigeria in the reverse fixture, Ikhana remained defiant.

“Whether it’s Bafana Bafana or not, the Super Eagles will not drop a single point in the remaining five games.

“I’ve told you before—Nigeria will not miss the World Cup in Mexico, the USA, and Canada in 2026. That much I can assure you.

“The Super Eagles will win all their remaining matches, including the one against South Africa in their backyard,” Ikhana insisted.

Victor Osimhen netted a brace in the first half of Friday night’s crucial clash at the 45,508-capacity Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, reigniting Nigeria’s bid for a seventh FIFA World Cup appearance. The victory lifts the Super Eagles to fourth place in the Group C standings with six points.

By Sab Osuji



