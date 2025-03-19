2026 WCQ: Victory Over Rwanda Non-Negotiable — Troost-Ekong

William Troost-Ekong says the Super Eagles are unfazed by talks of their poor away record against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

The three-time African champions have failed to beat the Amavubi in three attempts on away soil.





Troost-Ekong however declared that they are ready to rewrite history this time around.

“Actually, we read about that in some places but we are not bothered. I was part of the last game in Kigali which ended scoreless, but we know that we cannot afford a draw this time,” the centre-back told thenff.com.

” Our objective is to pick the three points and bring some life back into our campaign.

“We are certainly not concerned about history books and what has happened before now. Qualification for the FIFA World Cup is our priority.”

Friday’s encounter will hold at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali.

By Adeboye Amosu



