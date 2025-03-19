2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Must Play From The Wings Against Rwanda –Adepoju Advises Eric Chelle

Former Nigerian international Mutiu Adepoju has advised the Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle to utilise the wing play against Rwanda in Friday’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Kigali.



Nigeria currently sits in fifth place in Group C, having secured just three points from their opening four matches.

With qualification hanging in the balance, the 1994 AFCON winner told Africa Foot, that it would not be ideal for Chelle to introduce another style of play to the team.



“A system like that will be a little bit strange to the players and the fans as well.



“What we are used to is playing from the wings, having the ball all the time, and having players that can take it from the wings. It might take time to understand, but it depends on the players.”













