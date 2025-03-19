Liverpool Make Super Eagles Star Top Target To Replace Salah

Liverpool have made Super Eagles and Atalanta star forward Ademola Lookman their top target this summer to replace Mohamed Salah,

The Egyptian international is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season and no new deal is in place at the moment.





It is believed that the Premier League leaders would love to keep Salah, but the winger may have other ideas, hence

their plans for life after him.

Barcelona Brazilian winger Raphinha has been linked with a move to Liverpool as a potential replacement for Salah.

But according to TMW (via TEAMtalk) Liverpool have placed Lookman “at the top of the market notebook” if Salah leaves.

The Italian news outlet has noted that the feeling at Liverpool is that this could be Salah’s last season at the club.

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have followed the Egyptian ace and would love to sign the 32-year-old, who has the option to move to the Saudi Pro League as a free agent this summer as well.

Lookman did not have the best of times at Everton or RB Leipzig, but he has been a revelation at Atalanta since he joined the Italian club in 2022.

The Nigeria international forward has scored 50 goals and given 22 assists in 110 matches in all competitions for Atalanta.

Lookman helped the Serie A club win the Europa League last season with a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

The 27-year-old was named the 2024 African Footballer of the Year and the Atalanta Player of the Season in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Described by Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini as a top player who “has become a truly extraordinary player, among the best in Europe and the world in December 2024.

Lookman was nominated for the 2024 Ballon d’Or as well and finished in 14th position.

He is currently in Kigali preparing with his Eagles teammates ahead of Friday’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers with Rwanda.



