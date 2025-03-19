2026 WCQ: Wizkid Declares Support For Super Eagles

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer Wizkid has drummed up support for the Super Eagles ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The Super Eagles will be up against Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium , Kigali on Friday.





The three-time African champions will host the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo next week Tuesday.

Wizkid expressed his admiration for the Super Eagles on the social media.

“New Super Eagles team! [I] love the energy ,” he tweeted.

Friday’s encounter with Rwanda will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.



