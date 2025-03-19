2026 WCQ: Rwanda Can’t Stop Eagles From Winning In Kigali  –Ekpo

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo believes Rwanda does not have what it takes to stop the Super Eagles from picking the maximum three points in Kigali ahead of Friday’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



Recall that Nigeria are currently in fifth place in Group C with just three points from four matches. Rwanda is leading the group with seven points.



This makes the upcoming game a must-win for Nigeria to stay in the race for World Cup qualification.



Speaking with Completesports.com, Ekpo stated that the Super Eagles are always known to rise to the challenge when the chips are down.

Read Also: 2026 WCQ: Wizkid Declares Support For Super Eagles



He also noted that Kigali will be a favourable venue for the Super Eagles at the end of 90 minutes.



“I don’t think Rwanda have what it takes to stop the Super Eagles from winning in Kigali on Friday.



” The players know the importance of the game and the early arrival of the players also tells you the seriousness and hunger to get the job done in Kigali.



“Three points is all that matters at this point for the Super Eagles and I don’t see Rwanda stopping Nigeria from victory.”







