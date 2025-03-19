Morata: ‘Leaving Atletico For Milan Was Huge Mistake’

Alvaro Morata has reportedly admitted that he regrets leaving Atlético Madrid for AC Milan during the summer transfer window.

The Spanish striker revealed that he was persuaded to return to Serie A by Paulo Fonseca’s persistent phone calls, which made him feel “loved and valued.”





After just six months in Italy, Morata departed the Rossoneri with only five goals in 16 league games, with manager Sérgio Conceição’s arrival in late December playing a major role in his exit.

Also Read: 2026 WCQ: Full House As Yusuf Arrives Super Eagles Camp

He joined Galatasaray on loan in January, allowing Milan to sign Santiago Giménez from Feyenoord.

According to Football Italia, Morata acknowledges that his biggest regret was ignoring Diego Simeone’s faith in him. He only realised too late how much support he still had at Atlético, despite warnings from those closest to him.

“I should have never left Atlético, but I wasn’t feeling well, and when you’re not well, you make wrong decisions in every aspect of life,” Morata said in an interview with Cadena Ser reported by Football Italia.

“Milan’s coach called me every day—I needed to feel loved and valued. I had to decide quickly, and I didn’t realise that Simeone also cared about me and valued me.

“My father and my agent told me I was making a mistake, but I didn’t listen to them. When you go through difficult times, everything seems grey, even if there are people around you telling you it’s not.

Also Read: 2026 WCQ: Names Don’t Win Matches In African Football –Ikpeba Warns Super Eagles

“If I could go back, I would never leave Atlético, but you can’t change the past, and now I’m very happy.”

Since arriving from Milan in January, Morata has played six matches for Galatasaray, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

The UEFA Euro 2024 winner’s loan deal with the Turkish giants includes a buy option of €8 million, which can be triggered in the next January transfer window.

By Habeeb Kuranga



