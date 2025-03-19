2026 WCQ: Names Don’t Win Matches In African Football –Ikpeba Warns Super Eagles

Ahead of Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda, former Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has warned Super Eagles players that big names no longer win matches in African football.

The Eagles will hope to keep their qualifying campaign alive when they take on Group C leaders Rwanda in Kigali.





The Amavubi, who are on seven points, are four points clear of fifth place Eagles.

After four games played, the three-time AFCON winners are yet to record a win (three draws and one defeat).

Also, the team would be seeking a first-ever win away to Rwanda after three previous visits had ended in draws.

“I think to have a team that is on top of the log and defeated us last year, it seems difficult,” Ikpeba said on SuperSport (via The New Times).

“We can’t underrate Rwanda. Yes, when you look at the 23-man list, it’s frightening because of the quality of talents we have there but we are still in African football. Names don’t win matches in African football games, you have to go there and fight.”

Rwanda will go into the tie with Eric Chelle’s side banking on their impressive performance when both teams clashed in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The African minnows took four points off the Eagles which, unfortunately, was not enough to secure qualification for AFCON 2025.

By James Agberebi



