2026 WCQ: We Will Beat Super Eagles In Uyo — Zimbabwe Star Musona

Zimbabwe forward Knowledge Musona is confident the Warriors can secure a famous victory over Nigeria.

Michael Nees’ side are yet to record a win in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series.





The Warriors occupy bottom spot in Group C with two points from four matches.

They will host the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on Thursday (today).

Zimbabwe will be away to the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo next week Tuesday.

Musona boasted that the Warriors can win both games.

“I’m happy to be back and looking forward to the upcoming games. My first training session was good, and I’ve seen a lot of quality,” Musona told Zimbabwe new outlet news day.

“I think the future is bright for the Warriors, and I’m eager to help these young players and contribute to their development.

“In football, anything is possible, and it starts with this next game. The priority is to secure three points against Benin before focusing on Nigeria.

“With the quality in this squad, I believe we can achieve maximum points. It all depends on the effort we put in during training and, most importantly, in the matches.

“I strongly believe in this team, and personally, I would love for us to win both games to keep our World Cup qualification hopes alive.”

By Adeboye Amosu



