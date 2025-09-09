2026 WCQ: We Know What To Do Against Super Eagles — Bafana Captain Williams

Bafana Bafana of South Africa captain Ronwen Williams says they want to remain in the driver’s seat in Group C, and not rely on the outcome of matches elsewhere, reports Completesports.com.

Hugo Broos’ side will host Nigeria’s Super Eagles in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday eight encounter at the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein on Tuesday (today).

South Africa remain top of Group C with 16 points after seven matches, while the Super Eagles are third with 10 points from the same number of games.

Williams said they would continue to run their own race and not worry about what the other teams are doing in Group C.

“The most important thing is to get the job done. We do not want any favours from anyone, we want to do things our way,” Williams was quoted by Safa.net.

“We learnt a hard lesson a few years ago when our destiny was in other team’s hands and obviously things didn’t go our way. So, we learnt and grew as a team, and now we want to do things.”

Tonight’s encounter will kick-off at 6pm local time (5pm local time).

