2026 WCQ: It’ll Be Tough For Bafana Bafana Against Super Eagles –Ex-Kaizer Chiefs Star

Former Nigeria international and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has said South Africa’s Bafana Bafana will find it difficult against the Super Eagles in today’s Group C, matchday 8 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Bafana Bafana top the group on 16 points and are six points ahead of the Super Eagles heading into today’s (Tuesday) fixture.

Both teams go into the game on the back of wins against Lesotho and Rwanda last week.

The Super Eagles have the upper hand over the South Africans as they have won two and drawn two in their last four clashes.

Looking forward to the big encounter, Akpeyi posited that Bafana Bafana were not too convincing in their 3-0 win against Lesotho.

“I’m not scared; I’m not fully convinced by the way Bafana Bafana beat Lesotho. However, the way Nigeria played against Rwanda has motivated many Nigerians,” Akpeyi told KickOff.

“Without disrespect, I think it will be tough for Bafana Bafana against Nigeria based on their performance against Lesotho. I’m going to give it to Nigeria.

“Rwanda’s strategy of sitting back and relying on counterattacks made it difficult for Nigeria to secure a win. If it weren’t for Rwanda’s goalkeeper, Fiacre Ntwari, those opportunities could have resulted in goals.

“But knowing Bafana Bafana, they won’t sit back, which will allow Nigeria to exploit the gaps they leave behind.

“Considering the experience and the age of the Nigerian players, I see Nigeria winning this match tomorrow.”



