Done Deal: Flying Eagles Captain Joins Slovenian Club

Flying Eagles captain Daniel Bameyi has joined Slovenian club ND Primorje Ajdovščina, reports Completesports.com.

Bameyi linked up with ND Primorje Ajdovščina from Yum-Yum FC in Abuja.

The defender put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the the club.

ND Primorje President Bojan Adžić believed Bameyi will make a big impact at the club.

“We believe Bameyi’s work ethic and professionalism will bring a positive turnaround to our club. His defensive skills are exactly what we need as we push for a stronger league campaign,” Adžić told the club’s official website.

Head coach Milan Anđelković echoed similar sentiments, describing the 19-year-old as a critical piece of the club’s defensive rebuild.

“Daniel’s addition, along with other new signings, will help us stabilize the back line and compete at the top level this season,” Anđelković stated.

By Adeboye Amosu




