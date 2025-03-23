2026 WCQ: What We Must Do To Beat Nigeria –Zimbabwe Coach

Warriors of Zimbabwe head coach Michael Nees has said his side must perform to their maximum to stand a chance of getting something from the game.

Zimbabwe would be looking for their first win in the qualifiers when they face the Super Eagles in Uyo on Tuesday, for the Group C, matchday 6 fixture.





When the two teams met in the first leg in Rwanda in November 2023, the game ended 1-1.

After five games played, Zimbabwe remain bottom on three points while the Super Eagles are in fourth place on six points.

Speaking after his wards had their first training session at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Sunday morning, Nees said:”Benin Republic was really strong but with Nigeria and the names they parade is top class and they messed their campaign at the beginning really up, it’s the third coach now involved in this campaign, they won away in Rwanda which was always a difficult opponent so they will come against us with confidence and all their power to turn this campaign around so do we.

“It would be an exciting game, we have to perform to our maximum, but we should expect a really tough opponent who would give everything and must also give everything and we will.”

“We must accept the challenge, the climate, the pace, the conditions, they must accept the challenge and enjoy it, we mustn’t be afraid of anything, we can play football, we will analyze opponents, we would analyze our game, the players don’t need to be nervous. They’ve showed it many times that they are very good players, I’m really looking forward to this match.”



