NPFL: Abia Warriors, Akwa United Win Away; Rivers United Close In On Remo Stars

Rivers United reduced Remo Stars’ lead at the top of the table, while Abia Warriors and Akwa United recorded away wins in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, on Sunday.

In Port Harcourt, Stephen Manyo scored the decisive goal deep into stoppage time to hand Rivers United a 1-0 victory over Ikorodu City.





Finidi George’s side are now five points behind Remo Stars, whose away tie at Lobi Stars was postponed.

Abia Warriors defeated Heartland 1-0 in the oriental derby at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

Adejoh Ojonugwa’s 81st minute strike separated both teams on the night.

Abia Warriors moved to third position on the log following the win.

Record champions Enyimba stumbled in their push for a continental spot after they were held to 1-1 draw by Bayelsa United in Aba.

The Peoples Elephant went in front through Ekenne Awazie in the eighth minute, while Bayelsa United equalised one minute later courtesy of Ogba Ifeanyi’s fine strike.

Osoba Kabir and Uche Sabastine were on target as Akwa United defeated Kwara United 2-0 in Ilorin.

It was Akwa United’s first away win of the season.

Katsina United beat El-kanemi Warriors at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium with Moses Effiong, Bello Lukman and Abdul Taofeek scoring the goals.

Full Results

Heartland 0-1 Abia Warriors

Enyimba 1-1 Bayelsa Utd

Rivers Utd 1-0 Ikorodu City

Katsina Utd 3-0 El-Kanemi

Kwara Utd 0-2 Akwa Utd

By Adeboye Amosu



