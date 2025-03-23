Close Menu
    ‘We Can’t Fear Nigeria’ — Zimbabwe Star Chirewa Declares Ahead Super Eagles Clash

    Zimbabwe winger Tawanda Chirewa has declared that the Warriors have no reason to fear Nigeria.

    Michael Nees’ side will be up against the Super Eagles in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday six encounter on Tuesday.


    The Group C encounter will hold at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

    Chirewa, who put up an impressive display in the Warriors 2-2 draw with the Cheetahs of Benin Republic on Thursday is upbeat they can get a positive against the three-time African champions.

    “I am just looking at recovery and going again on Tuesday against Nigeria, which is a very good team,” the 21-year-old was quoted by The Standard.

    “A lot of players play in England and Europe. Obviously I want to go out there and show what I can do. Our team has got so many good players as well so we can’t fear Nigeria.”

    The Warriors are yet to record a win in the qualifiers after five matches.

    They occupy bottom spot in Group C with three points from five matches.

