2026 WCQ: Nees Upbeat Zimbabwe Can Upset Super Eagles In Uyo

Warriors of Zimbabwe head coach Michael Nees claimed his side can beat Nigeria in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles will host Zimbabwe in a matchday six encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Tuesday.





The Warriors are still searching for their first win in the qualifiers after five games.

They occupy bottom spot in Group C with three points.

Despite their poor run in the qualifiers, Nees is optimistic they can get maximum points against the three-time African champions.

“Nobody can predict anything. As a sportsperson, you have to fight until the end because everybody wants a fair competition,”the German was quoted by The Standard

“That’s number one. If you don’t do that, you shouldn’t play football. Second, the group is not decided yet. There’s still 15 points to play for and we must take every game seriously.”

By Adeboye Amosu



