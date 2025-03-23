2026 WCQ: Zimbabwe Will Find It Difficult To Cope With Super Eagles –Dosu

Former Nigerian international Dosu Joseph has disclosed that Zimbabwe will find it difficult to cope with the way the Super Eagles will approach Tuesday’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Uyo.



The three-time AFCON champions revived their qualification campaign after defeating Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali on Friday, to pick up their first three points in the group.



Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s all-important clash against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist in a chat with Completesports.com, said that Zimbabwe will find the Super Eagles too hot to handle.

“I can tell you that the victory over Rwanda in Kigali has spurred the Super Eagles players and the fighting spirit in them has been reignited.



“I don’t see Zimbabwe stopping Nigeria in Uyo because the players know what it at stake. It will be a difficult period for Zimbabwe knowing fully that Osimhen is back banging in the goals.



“I expect the Super Eagles to get the job done and pick up the maximum points against Zimbabwe.”







